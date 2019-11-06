Nigerian Heads Commonwealth Medical Association for First Time

6 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

A physician, Osahon Enabulele, has become the first Nigerian to head the Commonwealth Medical Association, (CMA).

He was inaugurated on Tuesday at the 25th president of the association during the opening ceremony of the 25th Triennial Conference of the 57-year-old renowned global medical body holding in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

Mr Enabulele was formerly a vice president of the CMA before he was elected to the new post.

The consultant took over from Vajira Dissayanake, a physician from Sri Lanka.

He will, alongside other elected officers, pilot the medical association's affairs for the next three years.

In his inaugural speech, Mr Enabulele, a former president of the Nigerian Medical Association, said his leadership will institutionalise the CMA safe hospital initiative to address violent related cases in health facilities.

"During my presidency, all disadvantaged communities will have a place in the commonwealth," he noted.

The physician said he will constitute a CMA excellence award to honour outstanding health workers.

He also promised to strengthen the health rights of the commonwealth nations, especially low and medium income earners.

President Muhammadu Buhari , ho was a special guest at the occasion, congratulated Mr Enabulele, describing his emergence as a proud moment for Nigeria.

Enabulele being congratulated on stage after he was sworn in.

Mr Enabulele sitting beside his predecessor, Vajira Dissayanake immediately after his swearing in ceremony.

The president was represented by the health minister, Osagie Ehanire.

CMA

The CMA was founded in 1962 and is made up of National Medical Associations from at least 42 Commonwealth countries from the various continents of the Commonwealth, including United Kingdom, South Africa, Nigeria, Singapore, Trinidad and Tobago, and India.

With headquarters in Tavistock square, London, United Kingdom, the main aim of the CMA is to assist and strengthen the capacities of National Medical Associations of countries within the Commonwealth.

