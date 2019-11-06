Nigeria: Poverty Reduction, Job Creation - Obaseki Scores His Administration High

6 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki has scored his administration high in the areas of poverty alleviation and job creation after three years in office.

Obaseki gave the scorecard at a meeting with All progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Benin.

The governor said that his administration had evolved policies and programmes that had positively impacted on Edo people.

"We have created no fewer than 107,000 direct and indirect jobs; we have enthroned good governance, made remarkable progress and shall consolidate on our achievements in the remaining year," he said.

The governor commended the APC members for their support and promised to work hard to make Edo a better place for all.

According to him, some local governments were unable to pay salaries before the emergence of his government.

"We also met huge pension arrears, but with your support, we have made remarkable progress," he said.

He further stated that the state's internally generated revenue had risen from N1.5 million in December 2016, to N62 million in October 2019.

Obaseki said that his government would continue to focus on service to the peoples through job creation and provision of social welfare services.

Earlier, the Chairman of APC in the state, Mr Anselm Ojezua, had expressed the party leaders' support to the Obaseki-led administration.

Ojezua said that the APC in Edo was strong and vibrant, adding that the leaders would continue to protect its integrity.

"The APC in Edo will not tolerate acts capable of reducing the principles upon which it was founded," he declared.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

