Somalia: Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to Make Major Announcement On 15 Oil Blocks Next Month

6 November 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia will announce plans in December for its first ever oil and gas licensing round, its oil minister said on Tuesday, as the frontier market looks to attract new investment after decades of civil strife.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said the minister will announce in December when it plans to launch the bid process in 2020.

"We are presenting up to 15 blocks," Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed told Reuters on the sidelines of an African oil and gas conference in Cape Town.

He said seismic data commissioned for the government was encouraging and indicated that the 15 blocks could contain around 30 billion barrels of oil.

Ahmed emphasised the new blocks were far from the maritime boundary with Kenya that is currently the subject of a dispute at the International Court of Justice.

He added that international naval blockades had almost totally eradicated offshore piracy at the former hotspot for maritime hijackings.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Petroleum
Business
East Africa
Somalia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.