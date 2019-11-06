Ghana: Don't Transact Business With Fraudulent Financial Institutions - BoG

6 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu

The Head of Financial Stability Department of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Joseph France has urged the public to critically examine the financial packages of banks before transacting any business with them.

That, he explained was the only way to avoid falling victim to fraudulent financial activities.

Dr France said this at a sensitisation workshop on consumer protection for officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at the Burma Camp in Accra, yesterday.

The event organised by BoG in collaboration with the GAF sought to empower the men and women of the GAF to know their rights in any financial transaction.

According to him, the customer should be the first to know what type of transaction he or she was engaging in and the conditions attached in order to accept or reject the package.

Dr France indicated that after cleansing the banking sector and streamlining their activities, it now behoves the BoG to empower the people who are the customers of these banks on the recent reforms and what they should expect from any financial institution they deal with.

"Reforms in the banking sector have witnessed the dissolution of some banks while others have been re-capitalised, it would be fitting and proper to know the risks in the sector as well as the pillars on which they operate," he added.

He stated that the marketing strategies of some banks was to maximise profit to the detriment of the unsuspecting public who ignorantly enter into agreement with them without knowing the strings attached only to realise in the long run the terrible mistake they have made.

"It was to correct these mistakes that the public must be educated to know the type of system they are engaging towards challenging any anomaly detected during the course of the transaction, explaining the funds of the public, especially deposits of the vulnerable and the marginalised must be protected, customers have the right to report the conduct of any bank to the BoG for redress.

Dr France appealed to Ghanaians not to overburden themselves with appetising financial packages offered by banks, if they do not have the need for it.

He said the BoG now have a law backing the public in order to prevent fraud being perpetuated on them by sales agent, adding that "if you do not understand any loan agreement do not enter into it".

The servicemen were also engaged on money laundering and its implications.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.