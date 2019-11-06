Liberia: 'CBL Not Laying-Off Half of Workforce'

Photo: Front Page Africa
Central Bank of Liberia
6 November 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

Bank says with austerity measures were necessitated by several years of deficit financing by previous administrations.

The attention of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) is drawn to media reports that the CBL is planning massive redundancies to the tune of 400 staff members -- something that would amount to more than 50% of all its employees.

"This story, first reported in the Frontpage Africa Newspaper on Friday, 1 November 2019," the CBL statement noted, "has the potential of sowing discontent at the Bank and within the wider society and, in so doing, undermine the recent hard work by a renewed and re-invigorated CBL Board of Governors to enhance the credibility of the Bank as the Monetary Authority of the Country."

While the CBL, like other public sector organizations, is "implementing an austerity program" that will qualify the Government of Liberia for an IMF-Supported Program, the Bank says that, "nowhere is CBL planning to lay-off more than half of its entire human resources."

The CBL admits that, while its current level of staffing is unsustainable, the final figure, which is yet to be decided by the Board of Governors, is not likely to exceed 10% of its wage bill and that most of the expected redundant staff could be considered under a contractual arrangement.

While the ongoing negotiation is in an advanced stage, there are still issues to be concluded between the IMF staff and the Government, of which the CBL is an important player.

The austerity program that CBL is currently implementing was necessitated by several years of deficit financing, going as far back as several past administrations. More than this, the austerity program, which the CBL says is critical to the country's economic recovery in the medium term, involves more than just laying off staff. It also includes other components of the budget.

"It is important to also note that the proposed budget cut of the Bank is intended to strengthen the financial position of the Bank to enable it effectively perform its primary function of ensuring both monetary and financial stability," the CBL release said.

"It is hoped that the above austerity measures will bring CBL operating expenses under control by 2020, making it unnecessary for the institution to resort to the use of its reserves for deficit financing.

Read the original article on Observer.

More on This
Liberia's Central Bank Denies Plans to Lay Off Staff
Liberia, IMF Partner on Economic Stability
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Labour
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.