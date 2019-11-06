Liberia: Report - Climate Change Impacts Affect Health, Security

6 November 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Participants at the launch of the 'Liberia Climate Vulnerability and Risk Assessment for the Coastal Zone' report in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

A report conducted on 'Liberia Climate Vulnerability and Risk Assessment for the Coastal Zone' has established that the impact of climate change strongly affect health and security of the population and disrupt economic activities, an EPA release said.

Climate vulnerability and risk assessment for the coastal zone is one of the first steps towards building up coastal resilience, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in a release.

The study was conducted as part of the project - "To advance the National Adaptation Plans (NAP) process for medium-term investment planning in climate-sensitive sectors and coastal areas in Liberia."

The release said international expert, Dr. Vladimir Kalinski, and his team of local experts used available data, hazard, vulnerability and cumulative risk mapping to conduct the climate vulnerability and risk assessment for the entire coastal area of Liberia.

Findings of the report were made available on October 30, 2019, at a one-day technical workshop organized by the EPA and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

According to the report, climate change impacts present challenges to the country's socio-economic development, amid the projected temperature and precipitation changes for 2050 and 2080 which points to a warmer and wetter climate in most parts of the country.

Beyond the assessment of risks, the report also presents options for mitigation and adaptation of expected risks, including some recommendations and adaptation options for several central and southern towns along the coast. Suggested adaptation measures range from green (ecosystem-based adaptation), grey (hard and soft engineering options), and soft (policy, awareness-raising, etc.) options.

Program Manager for the NAPs Project, Abraham Tumbey, said the report also represents a significant milestone in terms of generating the evidence base and knowledge required for medium to long-term adaptation measures for addressing climate change impacts along the coastline of Liberia through concrete interventions derived from projects that can be funded by local and multilateral sources.

The report was reviewed at the technical workshop, which attracted representatives of the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), EPA, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, National Disaster Management Agency, WASH Commission, the ministries of Agriculture, Public Works, Forestry Development Authority (FDA), National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority at the University of Liberia.

They provided final input to the report, which the MME submitted to the government.

Read the original article on Observer.

