Nigerian Sex Trafficking Syndicate On Trial in France

Photo: Pixabay
Judge's gavel.
6 November 2019
Radio France Internationale

Nearly two dozen people suspected of being part of a sex trafficking ring forcing Nigerian women into prostitution in France go on trial Wednesday. In France, Nigerians now outnumber Chinese or and Eastern European sex workers.

Twenty-four people will go on trial in Lyon, where police estimate half the city's sex workers are Nigerian. The case took months to build, with police wiretaps and surveillance leading to the arrest of the suspects between September 2017 and January 2018.

Prosecutors have presented Stanely Omoregie as the kingpin of a family-based syndicate made up of ten women and 14 men.

Investigators received a tip about Omoregie, a Nigerian pastor, who was exploiting several women who lived in apartments he owned. In a transcript of a conversation submitted to the court, he says he wanted women "with beautiful bodies, who can be controlled, not those that cause problems."

Omoregie has denied the charges, which include aggravated pimping and slavery.

Prosecutors estimate that 17 alleged victims, aged 17 to 38, made up to 150,000 euros a month for the syndicate, selling sex for as little as 10 euros.

Most of the women come from Benin City, a centre of human trafficking, and many told investigators they had taken part in black magic rituals before leaving Nigeria, making the dangerous journey across the

Sahara Desert to Libya, then across the Mediterranean to Italy before ending up in Lyon.

Europe's most wanted woman

The accused cover the range of activities in the sex trafficking trade, from "madams" to pimps, from drivers of the vans in which the women perform sexual acts to those laundering the proceeds of the trafficking.

Among them is a 28-year-old former prostitute, who was herself released from sex slavery after paying off her debts and who in turn brought over another young woman from Nigeria.

Also on the list of accused is Jessica Edosomwan, Europe's most wanted women, who will be tried in absentia. She's accused of recruiting women in Nigeria for the sex trade in Lyon, Nimes and Montpellier.

The defendants risk 10 years in jail if convicted.

Nigerians forced into prostitution

Nigeria was the main country of origin of the migrants arriving across the Mediterranean to Italy in 2016 and 2017, though the numbers have since dropped.

Many were women and girls lured to Europe with false promises of jobs as hairdressers or seamstresses, only to find themselves selling sex on arrival to repay their debts. The United Nations has estimated that 80 percent of young Nigerian women arriving in Italy are already in the clutches of prostitution networks, or quickly fall under their control.

In France, Nigerians now outnumber Chinese or and Eastern European sex workers.

Last year 15 members of a Paris-based pimping ring were sentenced to up to 11 years in prison for forcing girls into sex slavery in France. Many were themselves former trafficking victims-turned-perpetrators.

Similar gangs have also been dismantled in Italy and the UK.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.