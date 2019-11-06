Liberia: PPCC Launches Compliance Monitoring & Review Exercise

6 November 2019
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), says it will officially launch a strategy primarily designed to review and monitor procurement activities of procuring and concessions granting entities to ensure compliance with the Public Procurement and Concessions Act of Liberia, as well as to provide guidance, where applicable on the fiduciary use of public resources.

The launch of the exercise sets the pace for the commencement of vigorous and coordinated compliance monitoring visits to review the procurement records of nearly one hundred procuring entities operating in Monrovia and the leeward counties. The exercise will ensure that procurement activities are carried out consistent with the requirements of the PPCA, as well as guarantee the attainment of value for money during the implementation of procurement activities

The review will be done in keeping with the Public Procurement & Concessions Act and the accompanying documents on public procurement including the Amended Regulations, Schedule of Threshold (Regulations No.003) and the available public procurement monitoring and review tools to ensure reliance and validity of the findings.

An array of international development partners, diplomatic missions, civil society actors and heads of procuring entities have been invited and are expected to attend the ceremony scheduled to take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11am, at the PPCC office located on Capitol Hill.

