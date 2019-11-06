Liberia: Independent Council of Churches Established to Combat a 'Fake' Churches, Miracles

Monrovia — It appears that things are falling apart among Christian churches following the establishment of a separate religious bodies with similar aims and objectives.

The latest faith-based group to be established is the Independent Council of Liberian Churches (ICLC).

The group was last week incorporated by the Government of Liberia (GOL), through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is located in Whein Town, Paynesville City, outside Monrovia.

The Independent Council of Liberian Churches (ICLC) was founded by Bishop Professor Rudolph Q. Kwanue Sr.

Bishop Kwanue is also the Founder, Chancellor and International Director of Grace International Bible University and Christian Leaders Connection (CLC).

In a statement issued in Monrovia under the signature of Bishop Kwanue, the group disclosed that the university has branches in 150 nations around the world.

ICLC seeks to bring together churches, denominations, church fellowships and Christian Organizations in more than 150 countries and territories in every geographical locations of the world.

"ICLC mission is to bring all Churches & Christian Organizations together under one umbrella, whether in the cities or Villages, without discrimination and to work with Government, Embassies, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) as well as all Citizens to maintain our country in unity and peace," the statement maintained.

The group was also established to curtail the influx of fake ministers who stage-managed miracles to cajole members to their respective churches.

Leaving LCC in the wilderness

Despite similarity in nomenclature, the Independent Council of Liberian Churches (ICLC) has distanced itself from the Liberian Council of Churches (LCC).

ICLC's statement issued clarified that the group is "neither a breakaway nor a member" of the LCC.

"We respect them, they are our parent. We will love to work with them in any good direction in the interest of our country and Christian community in general. We do recognize their good work, in fact they are doing well to help improve the country with some key involvement," Bishop Kwanue stated.

"However, we have different platform all together that make us independent Council. ICLC can be a member with LCC or LCC can also be member with ICLC this is not a problem at all. Independent Council of Liberia Churches ICLC Platform is very different. This doesn't mean that we are divided no," he added.

The ICRC says it seeks to ascertain the total number of pastors in the country, and to help ensure that they are licensed, ordained, and authorized to minister in Liberia.

According to the group's Founder and President, ICRC will not encourage any minister from anywhere to come into Liberia without its knowledge.

"Our country and people must be respected; we had witnessed all kinds of fake ministers coming into Liberia in the name of establishing churches, performing fake miracles, and taking huge money from our innocent people which is unethical," Bishop Kwanue further lamented.

According to the Article of Incorporation issued by the government, the ICLC is a religious body that will regulate all religious affairs in the country, speak and correct negative words or actions against the nation.

The group will also help to accredit, approve, or recognize Biblical Institutions coming into Liberia in line with Ministry of Education.

It will provide further education opportunity for Pastors and Church leaders who are desirous of advanced studies in Theological education, and other training programs necessary and useful for the development of trained and dedicated Christian leaders for both Church and society.

ICLC will work with and recognize all Local and international Churches/ Christian Organizations in or coming into the country, help National Government in the national building process, and ensure that the Church, and nation maintain its values.

The group says it will work with traditional people, Islam and other religious organizations as well as citizens, to ensure that peace and stability reign in Liberia.

Meanwhile, the newly established religious institution wants government to separate its accreditation body, National Commission on High Education (NCHE) from accrediting religious institutions.

"This is to say, NCHE should only be able to regulate the Secular Institutions but not Biblical/ religious institution. In some countries, government accrediting bodies accredit only Secular Institution that offer credits in secular field. In order sense, they charged fee per their courses; this is not with Biblical institution that does not charge fee to students. Therefore, religious body, regulates, and approve all regular Institutions," Bishop Kwanue disclosed.

"It touches my soul that many Bible Schools have been closed down by the Governments in the time past; something that has kept our Pastors/Christians untrained. However, the religious community through the Lord through the Independent Council of Liberian Churches is asking the Government to see the need to respond to our concern."

