Liberia: 'The Youthful Champion - ' Young Liberian Educator Announces Launch of Two Books

Monrovia — As Liberia strives to close the gap of limited culturally sensitive contents for its readers, a young Liberian educator, researcher, and motivational speaker, Dr. Charles Gbollie has announced the Liberia launch of two mind-expanding, motivational, action-oriented and experience-rich life transforming books.

The launch, which is expected to take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the BlueCrest University College Liberia Auditorium in Fish Market, opposite ERA Supermarket in Sinkor, will bring together a cross-section of invited guests, including senior Liberian government officials.

According to Dr. Gbollie, the books seek to address two of the most critical problems in the world today: Living unfulfilled potential and negative mental attitudes (poor thought patterns).

"Many people are not living their full potential, especially young people who mean everything to the world; because today's world is a true reflection of yesterday's youth; likewise, tomorrow's world is being molded by the actions and inactions of today's young people," he observed.

In the first book, "The Youthful Champion--Keys to Achieving Life-long Greatness," Dr. Gbollie unveils tested and proven keys to empower and equip readers to achieve life-long greatness.

"It is carefully designed to ignite and awaken your inborn giants by helping you to discover who you truly are, to have clear purpose and determination, positive mental attitude and ideas, and to develop courage, burning desire and momentum to serve and work harder and smarter as you utilize your freshness and energy to impact the world in spite of difficult circumstances," the young Liberian writer explained.

In the second book titled: "The Champion's Thought: A Half-Year Daily Inspirational Words of Wisdom and Advice to Fire You Up for Success," it provides deep inspirational words of wisdom and advise to help readers succeed in life.

"One amazing thing about this book is that it is a motivational daily devotional book, specially designed to fire you up for success," Dr. Gbollie added.

"This book is for everyone, especially young people who have a burning desire to redefine and refine their mental faculties in order to maximize their full potential in the world. Because nothing sets us apart more in the world than our thinking, it would sharpen your mind to think positive thoughts that will change your entire life and set you up to become a champion," the author narrated, noting "our interpretations (thoughts) have the ability to heal or destroy."

Commenting on what inspired him to write the two books during his doctoral journey, Dr. Gbollie, who himself has gone through survival of the fittest and broke the cage and set himself free from poverty and hopelessness to the highest level of education among many others through hard work, consistency and perseverance, expounded "as I transcend the ladder of life, I being asking myself dozens of questions: How can we make this world better than we've found it? "This has propelled me to examine societal problems, thus realizing that if we refine our mental faculties and utilize our full potential, our world would become a much better place than it is," he concluded.

The books, which are deeply rooted in the young author's crucial and life-transforming experiences and stories, including a chapter on his notable life lessons, are expected to make indelible marks in the lives of readers both in Liberia and beyond as they are particularly tailored towards youth development and self-actualization.

"When you desire to discover, learn and know the true mind and fullness of a person and others in his/her domain, read his/her book(s). Books are truly ideas' containers that unveil to you what the person has learned and practiced for many years. You can download them in just few days or weeks, and your life will never be the same again," Dr. Gbollie advises, urging the populace to take advantage of the books.

During the 1st launch in China on June 29, 2019, over 300 copies of the books were sold to individuals from various nationalities. The two books have been published and are also being sold online on Amazon; Kobo; Barnes & Noble, etc. https://www.amazon.com/Youthful-Champion-Keys-Life-Long-Greatness-ebook/; https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-youthful-champion; https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-youthful-champion-charles-gbollie.

In conclusion, the young Liberian educator and researcher appealed to invitees and other well-wishers to attend the Friday event and get copies of the books.

Dr. Gbollie said portion of the proceeds from the books will be used to support youth development programs in Liberia, including Young Champions Initiative and a Radio/TV Show to inspire, motivate, and challenge people to maximize their full potential.

In particular, the well-accomplished young Liberian student leader, mentor and role-model admonished young people to step outside of their comfort zones and embark on massive actions to break the chains of normality, averageness, mediocrity and fear that often limit them.

"You need to breakdown the shackles of using less than your God-given abilities to fully maximizing your full potential to bring out the hidden greatness deposited within you. If you do this, there is a total guaranteed for a better tomorrow. Your background and location do not matter! What matters most is your decision and corresponding actions to become unstoppable no matter what life throws at you. You possess all the assets in your DNA to transform your life and destiny from nothingness and hopelessness to the place of being a champion in our generation, Dr. Gbollie intimated.

It can be recalled that Charles Gbollie who is also a former independent Star Radio's producer and presenter earned his doctorate degree in Developmental and Educational Psychology with distinction on June 20, 2019, which was awarded at an elaborate ceremony hosted by the College of International Cultural Exchange (CICE) of Central China Normal University (CCNU). He has since returned to Liberia to contribute his quotas to the nation's rebuilding process.