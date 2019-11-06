Ghana: Ningo-Prampram D/A Resolve Concern of Residents

6 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Prampram — The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) has successfully resolved the concerns raised by the residents of Ningo over the selection of Prampram as the administrative capital instead of Ningo.

The assembly had subsequently renovated and opened the Ningo Area Council office and it was briskly undertaking revenue collection in Ningo.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ningo-Prampram, Jonathan Tei Doku, who disclosed this here at the assembly's meet the press series said the Acting President of the Ningo Traditional Council had paid a courtesy call to his office recently in Prampram.

It is recalled that the anger over the selection of Prampram as the administrative capital made the residents of Ningo boycott the NiPDA's activities and refused to pay rates during the previous administration.

Mr Doku noted that the assembly had streamlined its processes for obtaining building permits and carrying out sensitisation programmes across the district to encourage more people to honour their tax obligations.

He appealed to the media to partner the assembly to educate residents on their rights and responsibilities.

Mr Doku said NiPDA had since his assumption of office in June 2017 completed two classroom blocks at Afienya and New Ningo, a teacher's bungalow at Mangotsonya,

rehabilitated three school buildings, distributed school furniture and completed a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Ayertepa, constructed drains across the district, undertaken clearing and opening of roads in selected communities, constructed public places of convenience in selected communities, tomato and steel companies had been constructed under the one district one factory programme.

He indicated that 1,139 people from 29 communities were supported with GH¢60,000.00 under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty Programme,

54 students in the district had benefited from scholarship of GH¢65,000.00 to pursue various degree programmes at the tertiary education level.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

