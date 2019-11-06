Ghana: Jonathan Gmanyami Goes Home

The mortal remains of the late Jonathan Jomanti Gmanyami , 57, a former Assistant Editor of The Spectator newspaper, were laid to rest at his hometown Wea Chabor, in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region.

This was after an emotional pre-burial funeral service held at the Olebu Kokomba Park, a suburb of Accra, which was attended by mourners from all walks of life including members of the Ghana Journalist Association, to pay their last respect to a colleague, who is gone to his maker.

The New Times Corporation (NTC) management and staff were led by the Administration and Human Resources Manager, Mr Martin Adu-Owusu.

Some staff burst into tears when they filed-pass Jonathan to pay their last respect to their departed colleague.

In a tribute, the NTC management and staff, said it was with great sorrow and heavy heart to mourn the demise of a beloved colleague, Jonathan, who reported for work on that fateful day, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, looking very fit.

It read: "He was devoted to work, punctual, humble, generous and intelligent, and had a great sense of humour, he was a great pillar in The Spectator Department. On production days, especially in the evening, Jonathan will move back and forth from the newsroom to the computer section to check-up stories."

The NTC also said, "He was a gentleman by all standards. He also endeared himself to all those who he came into contact with. His fridge was always stocked with water which quenched the thirst of many."

Jonathan was employed as a staff reporter in September 1992, and by dint of hard work and dedication, made a significant contribution to The Spectator in particular, and NTC in general , with his outstanding work ethics, and rose through the ranks to the rank of an Assistant Editor.

In a tribute, his children described their late father as an optimist, who has always encouraged them to achieve their individual goals with determination.

They said, "You were so much interested in our academic and career progressions and constantly asked what next after each phase of achievement.

"Your light will forever shine on in our hearts and before the throne of heaven, with all the angels in your eternal company."

The Olebu Konkomba Community Landlords and Residents Association, said Jonathan had played a very important role in the establishment of the Olebu Konkomba Community, and became the secretary to the Konkomba Community Chief Ubor, and supported in the acquisition of the Konkomba Community land from the land owners.

His widow, Irene Aku Essinam Akakpo, recounted how in 1986, she encountered Jonathan as a friend, who told her: "I want you to be the mother of my children", which came to pass. He was very humble, intelligent, hardworking husband and jovial person, she said.

His siblings said he was the beacon of hope in the family who nurtured the idea of bringing the descendants of Gmanyami together in a befitting and desirable status where family issues were his concern.

Pastor Samuel G. Mankrom, a brother, said Jonathan encouraged him to go to Bible School, for which he was proud to be a minister of the gospel.

The late Jonathan was born on November 18, 1962, at Saboba, in the Northern Region, to Abraham Legban Gmanyami and Madam Mayen Nibeche Gmanyami.

He attended Saboba School and continued to the Yendi Secondary School (Yendi Senior High School), for his General Certificate of Education (GCE), Ordinary Level in 1978.

Jonathan enrolled at the Nandam Secondary School for his Advanced Level in 1980. In 1988, Jonathan entered the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) in Accra and graduated in 1990 with a diploma in Journalism.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Business Administration (Human Resource Management) from the Methodist University College in Accra in 2007.

Earlier, he qualified as a teacher and worked with Ghana Education Service from 1980 to 1982.

Jonathan was Public Relations Officer of the Konkomba Yam Producers and Marketing society, and played active role in the establishment of the Local Assembly, L/A Primary School in 1983, at Wiae Chabor, his hometown.

Jonathan was baptized into the Assemblies of God Church, Saboba in 1973, and became a Sunday school teacher.

He was survived by his wife, Irene Akakpo and four children.