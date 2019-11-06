Ghana: NDP Elects Regional Executives

Cape Coast — The Central Regional branch of the National Democratic Party (NDP) has held its annual delegates conference to elect executives to steer the affairs of the region for a four-year period.

At the end of the programme, a 15-member executive body with John Kingsford Essel as chairman, was unanimously acclaimed by delegates present.

The General Secretary of the NDP, Alhaji Muhammed Frimpong, in an address, commended the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) initiative to ensure that every Ghanaian had access to secondary education.

He said the party in the last elections also campaigned on the introduction of free SHS and the party believed that its campaign went a long way in shaping the policy of the current administration.

Alhaji Frimpong explained that the NDP as a political party would give commendation when it was due and would not criticise just because it needs political power, however, the party endorsed the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) which fitted into the policy of the party in promoting devolution of power.

He urged the citizenry to turn up in their numbers for the district level elections and referendum scheduled for December 17, 2019, and called on those who would participate in the exercises to vote 'yes' to express their endorsement for the election of MMDCEs on a partisan basis.

Alhaji Frimpong stressed on the need for attention to be given to the unit committee elections due to its important role in the growth and development of the communities, and empower members at the community level to enable them play key roles in promoting safety, growth and development of their areas.

"We must be dedicated, determined and show commitment of the party to work harder towards winning five parliamentary seats in the Central Region and urge the rank and file of our party to work tirelessly in ensuring the processes of the NDP in the region and the nation in general," he appealed.

The new Regional Chairman of the NDP, Mr Essel, in his address, pledged their dedication, determination and commitment towards expanding the support base of the party in the region, and assured of embarking on rigorous exercise to ensure that the party becomes attractive to residents in the region.