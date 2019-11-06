Ghana: Inner Cities, Zongo Dev Ministry Supports Sharecare Foundation

THE Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development has presented GH¢34, 000 to Sharecare Foundation to enhance its educational and humanitarian activities.

The money is to cater for the school fees of six children and a year's rent advance payment for the premises the foundation is occupying.

The Director of Social Services at the ministry, Amina Sammo, said the donation was in response to an appeal made by the founder of the NGO, Nana Yaa Agyeman to the ministry.

She said the location of the foundation fell within the jurisdiction of the ministryand hence the need to consider the request of the foundation.

Amina Sammo said "an organisation like this caring for children with special needs like these ones need a safe and conducive atmosphere to learn and play."

She urged corporate bodies and individuals to support the foundation so that the children do not become a burden to society.

Madam Agyeman said the foundation was earlier supported by a foreign organisationfor three years which ended last year.

She said after the support ended, the foundation thought it wise to seek support from the Ministry of Inner-Cities and Zongo Development.

"I am happy the ministry has responded to my plea and is here today to support the foundation," she said.

She thanked the Minister Alhaji Mustapha Abdul-Hamid for the gesture and appealed to Ghanaians to support the children in order to give them a bright future.