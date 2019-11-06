Ghana: Inner Cities, Zongo Dev Ministry Supports Sharecare Foundation

6 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

THE Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development has presented GH¢34, 000 to Sharecare Foundation to enhance its educational and humanitarian activities.

The money is to cater for the school fees of six children and a year's rent advance payment for the premises the foundation is occupying.

The Director of Social Services at the ministry, Amina Sammo, said the donation was in response to an appeal made by the founder of the NGO, Nana Yaa Agyeman to the ministry.

She said the location of the foundation fell within the jurisdiction of the ministryand hence the need to consider the request of the foundation.

Amina Sammo said "an organisation like this caring for children with special needs like these ones need a safe and conducive atmosphere to learn and play."

She urged corporate bodies and individuals to support the foundation so that the children do not become a burden to society.

Madam Agyeman said the foundation was earlier supported by a foreign organisationfor three years which ended last year.

She said after the support ended, the foundation thought it wise to seek support from the Ministry of Inner-Cities and Zongo Development.

"I am happy the ministry has responded to my plea and is here today to support the foundation," she said.

She thanked the Minister Alhaji Mustapha Abdul-Hamid for the gesture and appealed to Ghanaians to support the children in order to give them a bright future.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.