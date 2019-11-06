Ghana: Retired UK Lecturer Donates to Sunyani Technical University

6 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Sunyani — The Sunyani Technical University (STU) has taken delivery of 47 text books on communication engineering from Christopher Lovett, a retired lecturer of the University of Portsmouth, U.K.

The donation formed part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of the Anglican Bishop of Sunyani, Rt Rev. Dr Festus Yeboah Asuamah.

Christopher Lovett, who is also a member of the St. Thomas Anglican Cathedral of Portsmouth, decided to give away his library books for use by students and lecturers to broaden their horizon in the area of communication engineering, as he bows out of work as a lecturer.

STU, which is located within the jurisdiction of the Sunyani Diocese of the Anglican Church, benefitted from the benevolence of Christopher Lovett as a result of the link between the St. Thomas Anglican Cathedral of Portsmouth and its counterpart, the St. Anselm's Anglican Cathedral in Sunyani under the auspices of the Inter-Diocesan West African Link.

Three members of the Anglican Diocese of Portsmouth, U.K, Lay Canon Marion Syms, Rev. Linda Porter and her husband, Dr Steve Porter on behalf of Christopher Lovett presented the books to the university.

They were led by Rev. Canon Martin A. Amankwah, a lecturer and chaplain of the STU and also an Anglican priest.

The Vice-Chancellor of STU, Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah received the books on behalf of the university.

Present at the ceremony were the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah; the Registrar, Mr Samuel Ankama Obour and Dr Samuel Wiafe, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Engineering as well as other senior members of the university.

