Ghana: Journalists Mark International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

The Government has approved a financial component for the implementation of a coordinated mechanism to protect journalists in Ghana, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has hinted.

The mechanism, according to Mr Nkrumah, would be outdoor and subsequently implemented before the end of November and after the presentation of the 2020 budget.

The Information Minister made this known at a ceremony to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in Accra.

It was on the theme "End impunity for crimes against journalists in Ghana."

He explained that, Ghana early this year came up with a drafted document in response to safeguarding journalists against all sort of impunity in line of duty.

According to Mr Nkrumah, no journalist should be attacked for discharging his or her duties.

"Even though there are missionary and diabolical journalists which are unacceptable, there should be no justification to attack a journalist performing an official duty," he said.

Touching on the regulatory framework, the Minister expressed confidence that, the broadcasting bill would be laid before Parliament by the next meeting beginning January, 2020.

He urged media owners and managers to uphold high standards, professionalism and capacity enhancement in their line of duty.

There were solidarity messages from Mr Kwesi Pratt Jnr, a senior journalist and M. Abdourahamane Diallo from UNESCO, among others during the occasion.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion included Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Chairman of the National Media Commission, Mr Roland Affail Monney, President, Ghana Journalists Association, Representative from UK High Commission, USA Embassy and others.