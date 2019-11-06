Cameroon: National Handball Championship - FAP Handball Clubs Are Champions

The men and women's Armed Forces and Police teams won the finals of the national championship that ended in Yaounde on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

The Concorde stadium of the University of Yaounde 1 was the venue of the finals of the 2019 national handball play-offs that took place on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Organised by the Cameroon Handball Federation (FECAHAND), the competition brought together the best teams from across the country. Inhabitants of Yaounde and its environs watched with enthusiasm young Cameroonians display rich talents in handball. As early as 9:00 a.m. handball lovers trooped to the Concorde Stadium to secure their seats in order not to miss any of the games on programme. In the men's final, FAP Handball Club of Yaounde outplayed arch rivals Phoenix of Douala, 28-17 in a though encounter that kept spectators on their feet cheering the players. The Armed Forces and Police team began well dominating the game from the start with swift and accurate passes from strikers such as Ondoa Ambassa, Bindzi Yannick, and Eric Fowoue, among others. Halftime score was 15-7 in favour of FAP. The second half was less exciting as Phoenix boys came back much stronger putting much pressure on FAP with strikers like Atangana Zambo Ariel, Chandini Aliou and Notsawa Sylvain to name but these. FAP however were determined to revenge the defeat they suffered before Phoenix of Douala in the Cameroon Cup finals. Efforts by Phoenix to reduce scores were futile. Earlier, in the women's competition, FAP Handball Club of Yaounde beat TCK ladies 28-24. In the men's classification, FAP finished first. They were followed by Phoenix MINUH Handball Club of Yaounde. In the women's classification FAP is the first. TKC is second and Dynamique of Bokito is third. Trophies were equally awarded to players who distinguished themselves in the competition. The trophy for the best player went to the goalkeeper of FAP men's handball team, Patrick Ogolong. The President of FECAHAND, Raymond Mbita expressed satisfaction with the organisation, the affluence and the technical level of the teams especially the men's team giving that Cameroon will host the men's Africa Cup of Nations in a few months. He said after the play-offs the men's national team will go to camp to prepare for the competition.