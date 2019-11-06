Ghana: South Dayi MP Supports Schools At Kpeve

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi in the Volta Region, Mr Rockson Etse Dafeamekpor has donated items worth GH¢60,000 to South Dayi District Education Directorate at Kpeve.

The items included 150 dual desks, 650 bags of cement, seven packets of roofing sheets to be distributed to schools in the district.

At a brief ceremony to present the items to the District Directorate, Mr Dafeamekpor said the provision of infrastructure in our schools is key to increasing access, hence his motivation to lend his support.

His contribution was therefore to ensure every child in the district has access to quality education.

According to him, children in the district deserve the best environment for teaching and learning processes regardless of their geographical location.

The MP noted that the resources of the government alone would not be able to provide the entire infrastructure in schools for which reason all must provide support.

He said that matters involving education are critical and must therefore be handled with all objectivity, devoid of partisan political undertones.

He pledged for more support by providing infrastructure, teaching and learning materials and the needed resources to improve the quality of education within the constituency.

Madam Justina Ziemeh, South Dayi District Director of Education was full of praise for the MP for the kind gesture adding that the items would go a long way to improve education in the area.

She acknowledged the numerous contributions of the MP to the District Directorate of education in the past, for which reason he deserves commendation.

Madam Ziemeh promised that her outfit would ensure that the items were used to improve upon quality teaching and learning in the district.

Present at the function was Mr Nathaniel Adzotor, District Coordinating Director and other staff of the assembly.