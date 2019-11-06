Ghana: Minister Advises Girls to Aspire for Higher Education

6 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — The Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has admonished girls to aspire for higher academic laurels and not engage in anything that will derail their progress.

"As girls, nothing should stop you from achieving more in your education. Education is the key to personal advancement," she said.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful made the call at a mentorship workshop organised as part of the National Girls in ICT day held in Cape Coast for 980 selected girls at the basic school level from 14 districts in the Central Region.

It was held by the Ministry of Communications with support from the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) and the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The participating girls were from the following districts; Mfantsiman, Ekumfi, Agona West, Gomoa West, Gomoa Central, Ewutu Senya, Cape Coast, Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem, Assin South, Assin North, Assin Central, Twifo Atti Mokwa, Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira and Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful noted that, girls had over the years been disadvantaged in many fields, and that the motive for the programme was aimed at supporting them to break even.

She indicated that the participating schools would benefit from ICT laboratories in their schools to boost the teaching and learning of ICT.

The move, she said, would ensure that more students from the schools benefit from the lessons that the participants had gone through.

Additionally, she said, the setting up of the ICT laboratories would help widen the number of people to be equipped with the needed knowledge for national transformation.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful further noted that, the girls in ICT would help empower women due to their role in ensuring a change in the world.

She called on the girls to change the status quo in breaking the barriers that prevent them from achieving their potential.

"You are the only one that would limit your progress in achieving your potential," she said.

The government, according to Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, would be rolling out a number of initiatives in the field of ICT, and urged the participants to take the study of technology serious.

The head of the Centre for Gender Research, Advocacy and Documentation of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr Mrs Georgina Yaa Oduro, who was the chairperson for the event, commended the Ministry of Communications for introducing young girls to the study of ICT.

The programme, she explained, would help break the notion of people viewing ICT as a male dominated area.

