Ghana: ... Former IGP's Executive Secretary Invited for Questioning

The former Executive Secretary to the former Inspector General of Police has been invited for questioning in connection with alleged coup plot.

The Bureau for National Investigation (BNI) and National Security operatives have confirmed that Superintendent Peter Toobu Lanchene has been invited by the BNI for questioning over his alleged involvement in the plot to destabilise the country.

Supt Toobu, who is the NDC parliamentary candidate for Wa West Constituency in the Upper West Region, also worked in the office of former IGP, David Asante-Apeatu.

This brings to three, the number of top police officers being interrogated for their alleged involvement in the destabilisation plot.

A former Director of the Transformation Office of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Dr Benjamin Agorzor, who was arrested on Monday and currently in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), is alleged to also be involved in the supposed plot.

ACP Agorzor's lawyer, Martin Kpebu in an earlier Citi News interview, revealed that he was interrogated based on his participation and comment in a WhatsApp group created by the supposed leaders in the destabilisation plot.

"The major part of our interrogation is that he was confronted with messages on the platform. ACP is said to have stated that Ghana has conditions which are rife for an Arab spring. They asked him and he said what he said was in a context and that the WhatsApp platform was set up to discuss social and political matters, and so that was his opinion," Martin Kpebu explained.

COP Nathan Kofi Boakye has also been interrogated in connection with the development. He was invited last week.

Already, some nine persons including Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, who's believed to be the lead mastermind, have been charged for treason felony and are standing trial.