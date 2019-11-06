South Africa: Proteas Netball and England to Do Battle in Cape Town

Cape Town — South Africans still basking in the euphoria of the Springboks' stunning 32-12 victory over the England in the final of the Rugby World Cup and now have the three-Test Challenge Netball Series between the Proteas and the England Roses in Cape Town.

The Proteas won South African hearts with their outstanding performance in the Netball World Cup in Liverpool earlier this year.

It was their most successful World Cup campaign since 1995, when they won the silver medal and their dazzling exploits on the court put netball on the map in South Africa. They reached the bronze medal play-off, only to lose to the hosts and Commonwealth Games champions, the England Roses.

Now netball enthusiasts will be able to see the Proteas in action at home, in the city that will host the 2023 Netball World Cup.

The three Tests will be played at the Bellville Velodrome on Friday, November 29, Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.

It will be an interesting encounter. Both teams have new coaches, who will be put to the test in the SPAR Challenge.

England are currently ranked third in the world and South Africa are ranked fifth.

The Proteas and the Roses have met 58 times in all, with England winning 44 Tests and South Africa 14 .

In the last six matches between the two teams, England have won four and South Africa two, but the matches have all been close, hard-fought affairs.

The players with the most caps against the Roses are captain Bongi Msomi, recently retired Maryke Holtzhausen and Karla Pretorius, who was named Player of the Tournament at the World Cup in Liverpool.

Tickets for the three matches have gone on sale at Computicket and demand is expected to be high, following the Proteas' success at the Netball World Cup.

Matches:

Friday, November 29 19:00

Saturday, November 30 15h00

Sunday, December 1 13h00

Ticket prices:

Children/Learners : R50 per day / Combo price R100 all 3 days

Adults : R100 per day / Combo price R200 all 3 days

VIP : R350 per day

- Netball SA

Source: Sport24