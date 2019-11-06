Kenya: Nock to Finalise Team Kenya's Tokyo Olympics Budget

The actual budget for Team Kenya for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be known after National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) meet sports federations on Wednesday this week.

Nock second deputy-president Waithaka Kioni said that it's after they know the state of those federations that have qualified athletes and those still going through the qualifying process that they will be able to tell how much is required.

Nock has projected that Kenya could be represented by close to 100 athletes at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games which are programmed from July 24 to August 9 in Japan.

Kenya was represented by 89 athletes; 47 men and 42 women at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games where Kenya spent an estimated Sh530 million.

However, Kioni, who is Team Kenya's Chef De Mission for the Tokyo Games, indicated they are not able to state how much was spent at Rio Olympics with the case surrounding the games still in court.

"We will share the budget once we get all the requirements from all the federations after a report on who qualified and who has not. More federations are still going through the qualifying processes," said Kioni while addressing the media at Nock headquarters at 2000 Plaza, Nairobi on Monday.

Others who attended the briefing are deputy Chef De Mission Shoaib Vayani, General Team Manager Barnaba Korir, Finance Officer Anthony Kariuki and Nock secretary general Francis Mutuku.

Kioni said so far 45 sportsmen and women have qualified. They include 28 from athletics, Kenya Lionesses sevens rugby team and two swimmers on universality rule.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Olympics Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kioni explained that they expect more sportsmen and women to qualify from athletics, women's soccer, men's rugby sevens, women's volleyball, judo, tae kwon-do, wrestling, shooting and boxing.

Kariuki, who is also the Nock treasurer, disclosed they have directed the federations facing Olympic qualifiers to forward the budgets to the Ministry of Sports for funding through the Sports Development Fund.

"The government has the responsibility of funding the qualification and preparations of Team Kenya," said Kariuki adding that Nock only comes in to support where is a shortfall.

Kioni elaborated that the challenge has been at the ministry in the release of funds to the federations.

"Disbursement of funds after clearance by the Sports Fund has been the issue and we have raised it with the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed since Olympics is huge for us," said Kioni. "We have opted to discuss with the government rather than be confrontational."