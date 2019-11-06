Kenya: Nock to Finalise Team Kenya's Tokyo Olympics Budget

5 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

The actual budget for Team Kenya for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be known after National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) meet sports federations on Wednesday this week.

Nock second deputy-president Waithaka Kioni said that it's after they know the state of those federations that have qualified athletes and those still going through the qualifying process that they will be able to tell how much is required.

Nock has projected that Kenya could be represented by close to 100 athletes at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games which are programmed from July 24 to August 9 in Japan.

Kenya was represented by 89 athletes; 47 men and 42 women at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games where Kenya spent an estimated Sh530 million.

However, Kioni, who is Team Kenya's Chef De Mission for the Tokyo Games, indicated they are not able to state how much was spent at Rio Olympics with the case surrounding the games still in court.

"We will share the budget once we get all the requirements from all the federations after a report on who qualified and who has not. More federations are still going through the qualifying processes," said Kioni while addressing the media at Nock headquarters at 2000 Plaza, Nairobi on Monday.

Others who attended the briefing are deputy Chef De Mission Shoaib Vayani, General Team Manager Barnaba Korir, Finance Officer Anthony Kariuki and Nock secretary general Francis Mutuku.

Kioni said so far 45 sportsmen and women have qualified. They include 28 from athletics, Kenya Lionesses sevens rugby team and two swimmers on universality rule.

Kioni explained that they expect more sportsmen and women to qualify from athletics, women's soccer, men's rugby sevens, women's volleyball, judo, tae kwon-do, wrestling, shooting and boxing.

Kariuki, who is also the Nock treasurer, disclosed they have directed the federations facing Olympic qualifiers to forward the budgets to the Ministry of Sports for funding through the Sports Development Fund.

"The government has the responsibility of funding the qualification and preparations of Team Kenya," said Kariuki adding that Nock only comes in to support where is a shortfall.

Kioni elaborated that the challenge has been at the ministry in the release of funds to the federations.

"Disbursement of funds after clearance by the Sports Fund has been the issue and we have raised it with the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed since Olympics is huge for us," said Kioni. "We have opted to discuss with the government rather than be confrontational."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Olympics
East Africa
Kenya
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.