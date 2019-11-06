Rwanda: Prime Minister Reshuffles Provincial Executive Secretaries

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has made changes in local government which saw all the provinces given new executive secretaries.

According to appointment letters that The New Times has seen, Florence Uwambajemariya will serve as the new executive secretary of Western Province, replacing Pierre-Célestin Habiyaremye.

Uwambajemariya was until her new assignment the mayor of Burera District in Northern Province.

She told The New Times that she is honoured by the new assignment, stressing that she will work selflessly to ensure government achieves set goals its goals National Strategy for Transformation (NST1).

"This means a lot to me but it also means that I need to double the effort and selflessly towards contributing to the vision of our country of having safe, healthy and wealthy Rwandans; this is the main objective that I have to prioritise in my new endeavours," she said.

The premier also switched the executive secretaries for Northern and Southern provinces, where Geoffrey Mushaija, formerly in Southern Province was redeployed to Northern Province.

Paul Jabo who was in the north becomes the new Southern Province Executive Secretary.

Dr Jeanne Nyirahabimana was appointed the new executive secretary of Eastern Province replacing Kizito Habimana.

Nyirahabimana was previously the Mayor of Kicukiro District.

The provincial executive secretary has among other responsibilities to manage the day-to-day activities of the province and he or she is the chief budget manager of the province.