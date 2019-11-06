Kenya: Police Officers Among 10 Killed in Marsabit Bandit Attack

Ten people among them two police officers have been killed in fresh bandit attacks in Jaldesa, Marsabit County.

The attacks are said to have happened on Tuesday night when bandits ambushed a vehicle leaving three people dead.

The other seven are said to have been killed in a retaliatory attack, among them two police officers who were on patrol.

A senior security official, who sought anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, told the Nation that tensions are high in the area.

"The reports are true but I cannot comment further as this is a fluid situation that is still ongoing," the official said.

Security authorities are currently holed up in a crisis meeting in Marsabit Town.

More to follows.