Nigeria: Copyright Infringement - Danny Young, Tiwa Savage Discuss Out-of-Court Settlement

6 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Olamide Fadipe

The hearing of the lawsuit by a musician, Olumuyiwa Danladi a.k.a Danny Young, against Tiwa Savage, for alleged copyright infringement held at a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday.

At the resumed hearing, Danny Young's lawyer, Justin Ige, informed the court that the respondents (Tiwa Savage & Mavin Records) have reached out to his client and have requested that the case be settled out of court.

Mr Ige informed Justice Mohammed Liman that talks have begun between parties.

He also said he would love a short adjournment to enable them to update the court on the progress made out of court.

The lawyer to the respondents, however, told the court that a longer date is preferable to ensure that all parties have significant progress to report to the court.

Justice Liman then adjourned the matter to December 3 for update on the out of court settlement.

In the suit filed in February, Danny Young is claiming N205 million in damages against Tiwa.

He said Tiwa allegedly unlawfully copied his (Danny Young's) 2009 single, Oju Tiwon, in her (Tiwa's) 2018 single titled, 'One'.

Also joined in the suit is her former record label, Mavin Records, owned by Don Jazzy.

Danny Young had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that Tiwa and her team have refused to react to the allegation.

He also said they have not communicated with his team so they could not explore the option of settling out of court or through arbitration.

He is also claiming N5 million as cost of action and demanding an account for profits accrued to the defendants from the use of the infringing musical work in her single titled 'ONE'.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.