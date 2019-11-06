South Africa: Employment and Labour Warns Public of Social Media Scam

6 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Employment and Labour wishes to warn the public to be on alert of a scam that keeps on resurfacing and circulating in the social media space promising them a pay out of R30 000.

Scammers have created a fake Departmental website in which they ask members of the public to check if their names appear on the list of those that are entitled to withdraw these funds.

The fake website says "workers who have worked between 1990 and 2019 have the right to withdraw R30 000 from Ministry of Labor and Social Security".

The Department of Employment and Labour also warns the public that South Africa has no "Ministry of labor and social security".

The Department wishes to inform the public that it does not have such a benefit - "this is simply a scam". People who get benefits from the Department are those that have worked for them or are entitled to receive them!

The Department of Employment and Labour appeals to members of the public not to respond to offers of a financial nature they are not entitled to. The Department has not asked anyone to come forward to receive "any so-called benefits" and will never do so.

The business of the Department is conducted in its 125 Labour Centre offices that are spread across the country. When in doubt visit the Department of Employment and Labour Provincial Offices or Labour Centres to seek information.

The Department has not published a list of names of people who have a so-called right to withdraw funds from government of South Africa. Once a member of the public comes across information on the supposed pay out benefits - do not bother to respond nor share this information with anyone.

Members of the public are warned not to share their precious personal information on social media platforms run from dodgy places.

The Department's suite of services are also offered free of charge!!!

The public is encouraged to report such criminal acts to the SAPS or report on the Department's fraud hotline on 08600 22 194 or email - fraud@labour.gov.za

