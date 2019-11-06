South Africa: Three Suspects Busted for Stock Theft

press release

Cluster police members followed up on information received and managed to recover carcasses at about 19h15 last night. Three suspects aged between 41 and 47 were subsequently arrested and charged for Stock Theft.

Members proceeded to Zone 10, Zwelitsha where they recovered ten (10) stolen sheep carcasses, seventeen (17) sheep heads and skins and sixty eight (68) sheep feet. Seven (7) other stolen carcasses were not found and investigation will continue. Through investigation it transpired that the sheep were stolen at Tamara area earlier this month. The recovered carcasses were handed over to the lawful owner by Police.

These suspects will appear at Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court soon.

The Cluster Commander of King Williams Town, Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga commended the members in curbing stock theft in the cluster and encouraged the members to remain focused when patrolling the policing precinct to stop the theft of livestock in its tracks. Our members must not rest until these stock theft cases are solved and suspects involved arrested, we will intensify our operations in the policing areas and farms in our efforts to curb stock theft, he added.