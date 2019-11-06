South Africa: Beware of Parcel Delivery Scam

6 November 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Post Office has warned the public about a parcel delivery scam designed to defraud them of their hard earned money.

"Members of the public receive SMS messages informing them that a parcel could not be delivered to them because VAT needs to be paid on the parcel. A link on the SMS leads them to a web page where they are requested to deposit money into a bank account," it said on Wednesday.

The SA Post Office does not require customers to make any bank deposit before parcels are released.

If VAT or any other fees are payable on a parcel, this is paid at the time when the parcel is delivered or collected. The customer will receive a valid receipt for this payment.

Where the Post Office has the cellphone number of the recipient, the customer will receive a text message requesting him or her to collect the parcel at a specific Post Office branch.

The SMS will not request that funds be deposited into an account.

"The SA Post Office advises the public to ignore communication of this nature," it said.

The Post Office appealed to those that have information regarding the scam to call the police or the Post Office's Crime buster Hotline on 0800 020 070.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.