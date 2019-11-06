South Africa: Former Independent Development Trust Project Manager Sentenced for Corruption

press release

Northern Cape — Sebenzile Sidney Dlodlo (55), a former project manager at the Independent Development Trust (IDT), Northern Cape, was convicted and sentenced by Barkly West Regional Court on Monday, the 04 November 2019, for corruption.

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested Dlodlo on the 21 April 2015, following corruption allegations where he extorted a bribe of R20 000.00 from a private contractor in exchange for tenders and accelerating the payment process for an outstanding balance from work reportedly completed by the IDT during 2013.

The IDT is a private entity responsible for delivering social infrastructure and social development programme management services on behalf of government.

Dlodlo was convicted and sentenced to four (4) years direct imprisonment for corruption in terms of Section 276 (1) i of the Criminal Procedure Act 51/1977.