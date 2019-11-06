South Africa: Teacher Appears for Alleged Rape of Learner

press release

A 25-year-old man, who was a teacher at Dikgatlong High School in Delportshoop is expected to appear before the Barkley West Magistrate's court on 11 November 2019 in connection with a case of rape. He was remanded in custody after his bail application was successfully opposed by the Investigating Officer on 04 November 2019.

It is alleged the suspect raped a 15-year-old learner between August and October 2019. The female learner was allegedly raped in the school premises while receiving extra lessons from the suspect after hours.

The suspect was allegedly relieved of his duties after the Department of Education's internal disciplinary processes.

Galeshewe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is continuing with the investigations.

Victims of sexual offences are urged to break the silence and allow the law to deal harshly with the perpetrators.

