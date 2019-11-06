South Africa: Most Wanted Suspect Remanded in Custody

5 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 28-year-old Talent Moyo was remanded in custody until Wednesday 27 November 2019 when he appeared in the Brits Magistrates' Court yesterday on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The accused's court appearance stems from his apprehension at about 16:30 on Saturday, 02 November 2019 at Ga-Rankuwa hospital where he was admitted. According to information available at this stage, Moyo sustained injuries during a shootout with the owner of the house in Brits where was committing house robbery on Thursday, 31 October 2019. The accused allegedly used false names for admission at the hospital. However, the police received information, then intercepted and detained the accused after being discharged from the hospital.

Further investigation linked the accused with a business robbery which was committed on Monday, 21 October 2019 at Panorama shopping complex where 12 heavily armed men robbed three shops of an undisclosed amount of cash. He was further linked with several cases of business robbery committed in Brits and Rustenburg. As a result, he will also re-appear before the same court on Monday, 06 January 2020 on different charges. Investigation into the matter continues.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane lauded the police for their vigilance and tireless efforts in ensuring that the perpetrator is put behind bars.

