South Africa: Former Department of Labour Employee Sentenced for Fraud

press release

Mpumalanga — The Witbank Regional Court on Monday convicted Thokozani Percy Skosana (42), for 15 counts of fraud.

Skosana is a former employee of the Department of Labour who was attached to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), section. During 2012, he fraudulently started a company named Simajale Transport and General Dealer and registered ghost employees which he claimed UIF benefits on their behalf resulting in the department losing R63 033.56.

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation ensued after the matter was reported, consequently Skosana was arrested and statements from people who were falsely registered to receive UIF benefits were obtained and subsequently turned state witnesses.

Following a series of court appearances Skosana was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment, wholly suspended for 5 years, the Court additionally ordered him to pay the spent money back to the department. Furthermore, the convict was declared unfit to own a firearm in terms of the firearms control Act.

The Provincial Head of the Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation Mpumalanga Major General Zodwa Mokoena applauded the Investigating and the Prosecuting teams for the conviction.