South Africa: Rassie Cuddles Webb Ellis Cup On Flight Home, Willie and Co Welcome 'Bill' for Breakfast

World Cup winners the Springboks have been taking turns posting pictures of themselves with the Webb Ellis Cup, which touched down in South Africa on Tuesday evening.

Captain Siya Kolisi, smiling from ear to ear, led the core of the senior management team into a packed and boisterous OR Tambo International Airport, holding the trophy aloft.

During its travels from Japan, the trophy has seen its fair share of attention, from being used as an honorary drinking cup to being cuddled by Springboks vice-captain Handre Pollard.

It didn't stop with Pollard, however, as a photo has now emerged of 2019 World Rugby Coach of the Year, Rassie Erasmus hugging the trophy, nicknamed "Bill", while asleep on the plane back to South Africa.

The Webb Ellis trophy becomes the second cup the Boks have won this year, with a Rugby Championship silverware in the cabinet as well. The two trophies are a welcomed boost to SA Rugby's cabinet, which has gone from bare to being filled with two trophies in three months.

And in keeping with theme of not letting the trophy out of sight, Bok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach on Wednesday tweeted a photo of him and teammates Willie le Roux and World Rugby Player of the Year, Pieter-Steph du Toit, having breakfast with the trophy in plain sight, captioned: "Just your average everyday breakfast".

The next bit of business for the Boks will be their five-day trophy parade, which begins in Pretoria on Thursday and ends in Cape Town on Monday.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Source: News24