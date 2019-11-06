Nigeria: Police Arrest Alleged Killers of Imo Community Leader, Retired Cop

Owerri — The Police in Imo State have smashed a suspected gang of cultists fingered in the murder of five members of Illile Autonomous Community, Ohaji Egbema LGA of the state in August.

The suspected leader of the cult group, Chukwuemeka Ezerie (aka Small Evil) was said to have been arrested alongside three of his gang members in the dreaded Ohaji forest by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Unit of the State Police Command, our correspondent gathered.

It could be recalled that 'Small Evil' with his fellow cult members had, last August, allegedly invaded the community and killed five persons, including a retired police officer, Mr. Ukpabi and the immediate-past president-general of the community, Napoleon Amadi in the presence of their family members.

The remains of the slain community leader was laid to rest last Saturday amidst heavy police presence.

One of the community leaders, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said the community erupted in jubilation when they heard that the killers of their leaders had been arrested.

A police source in Umuagwo Police Division, told our correspondent that the suspects' arrest was a major breakthrough for the police in the area.

He said the state commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, had directed that the suspect be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

"Already, the suspects have made useful statements confessing to the killings in the community and other nearby villages. But, we are still investigating to know their sponsors and other members," the source added.

He said efforts were on to arrest other members of the gang, who are currently at large.

The spokesman of the police in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the arrest, adding that the case was still under investigation.