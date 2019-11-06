Nigeria: Police Arrest Alleged Killers of Imo Community Leader, Retired Cop

6 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

Owerri — The Police in Imo State have smashed a suspected gang of cultists fingered in the murder of five members of Illile Autonomous Community, Ohaji Egbema LGA of the state in August.

The suspected leader of the cult group, Chukwuemeka Ezerie (aka Small Evil) was said to have been arrested alongside three of his gang members in the dreaded Ohaji forest by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Unit of the State Police Command, our correspondent gathered.

It could be recalled that 'Small Evil' with his fellow cult members had, last August, allegedly invaded the community and killed five persons, including a retired police officer, Mr. Ukpabi and the immediate-past president-general of the community, Napoleon Amadi in the presence of their family members.

The remains of the slain community leader was laid to rest last Saturday amidst heavy police presence.

One of the community leaders, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said the community erupted in jubilation when they heard that the killers of their leaders had been arrested.

A police source in Umuagwo Police Division, told our correspondent that the suspects' arrest was a major breakthrough for the police in the area.

He said the state commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, had directed that the suspect be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

"Already, the suspects have made useful statements confessing to the killings in the community and other nearby villages. But, we are still investigating to know their sponsors and other members," the source added.

He said efforts were on to arrest other members of the gang, who are currently at large.

The spokesman of the police in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the arrest, adding that the case was still under investigation.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.