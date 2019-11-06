South Africa: 'Maybe It Is Time to Embarrass the Criminal Justice System' - Afriforum Takes Up Senzo Meyiwa's Murder Case

5 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Lobby group AfriForum says it is proud to be involved in former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa's murder case.

The organisation announced on Tuesday that they would be representing the Meyiwa family in the investigation and had appointed advocate Gerrie Nel on behalf of the family.

Speaking to the media at the AfriForum headquarters, CEO Kallie Kriel said the organisation already had a strategy planned to tackle the case.

"We are proud that, in the AfriForum Private Prosecution Unit, we have some of the best investigators available. We cannot promise that we will be able to solve this, but the promise we can give is that we will do our very best to make sure that we do everything we can to see that justice is done," Kriel said.

The family approached AfriForum after the National Prosecuting Authority failed to prosecute anyone in the five years after Meyiwa's death.

"People might ask why is AfrForum involved in this case. In the first place, we were asked by the Meyiwa family and we see it as a privilege to be involved in the investigation with regards to the death of an icon in our country," Kriel said.

He added that they believed Senzo and the Meyiwa family deserved justice and closure.

"Hopefully, [from] what we've seen, it means that us taking up this [case] will be an embarrassment for the criminal justice system. But we don't mind that. Maybe it's time that we embarrass the criminal justice system," he said, adding that it might lead to them "upping their game".

Senzo's brother, Sifiso, joined Kriel at the briefing and said the family was pleased to team up with AfriForum.

"This is an organisation that is bold enough to stand shoulder to shoulder with us and is willing to fight for the truth.

"I will not die before this is solved... I will not live before completing what God has assigned me to do on earth," he said.

Speaking to News24, Sifiso added that the family was hopeful that they would get justice following the latest developments.

"We are 100% sure that the people who have done wrong, they are going to be prosecuted."

"This has filled the family with a lot of hope because we've seen him [Nel], I've been following him. I know he is a good man; he doesn't take bribes, he works fairly," Sifiso said.

News24

