South Africa: Government Urges Continued Support for Springboks During Country Bus Tour

Government urges continued support for the Springboks during their country wide bus tour

The Springboks will kick off their 'Champions Tour' which is a country-wide bus tour with the Webb Ellis Cup in the country on Thursday, November 7. The tour will begin with the Gauteng province, in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto. Thereafter, the tour will visit Durban (Friday, November 8), East London (Saturday, November 9), Port Elizabeth (Sunday, November 10) and concludes in Cape Town on Monday, November 11.

