South Africa: Government Urges Continued Support for Springboks During Country Bus Tour

6 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government urges continued support for the Springboks during their country wide bus tour

The Springboks will kick off their 'Champions Tour' which is a country-wide bus tour with the Webb Ellis Cup in the country on Thursday, November 7. The tour will begin with the Gauteng province, in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto. Thereafter, the tour will visit Durban (Friday, November 8), East London (Saturday, November 9), Port Elizabeth (Sunday, November 10) and concludes in Cape Town on Monday, November 11.

Click here for more information on the bus routes.

Issued by: Government Communications

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.