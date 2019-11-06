South Africa: Senzo Meyiwa Murder - Bheki Cele Says AfriForum Just Wants to 'Embarrass Justice System, Not Solve the Case'

6 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Police Minister Bheki Cele has spoken out against the AfriForum's move to conduct its own investigation into the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, saying they just want to embarrass the justice system, while police want to solve the case.

Speaking to a large contingent of journalists outside the 9 th Popcru Congress at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC), Cele said that, while it had taken too long for the murder to go unsolved, he was satisfied with the work from police.

"AfriForum said they were here to embarrass the justice system, not solve the case. To me that was a telling statement. We are not here to embarrass anyone. We are here to solve the matter, and I want to insist the matter will be solved.

"It's been a long time. By now we should have found the results. I am on a year on the matter. I find it satisfying to me that we are going somewhere.

"The family said it is very well satisfied with the work of the police," he claimed.

Cele was insistent that police were doing all that they could, despite no one being held to account nearly six years after Meyiwa was shot dead at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home in 2014.

Five other people were present at the time.

"Police will do the work. They will get the advice from the prosecutor so that [we] go forward, so that the matter is not withdrawn. This matter is especially emotional."

Cele added that police officers in charge of the investigation were in "close contact" with the Meyiwa family.

Speaking to the media last month, Meyiwa's brother Sifiso said they wanted answers regarding the lack of progress from the NPA.

"We want to know why the NPA can't prosecute the case, or else AfriForum will take over," he said at the time.

News24 reported that the Meyiwa family had turned to the lobby group last month after feeling that no progress had been made by the National Prosecuting Authority.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said it was important for them to "get involved", because the matter was of interest to the whole country.

He was quoted as saying: "AfriForum serves as a counterweight to the failure of the state and, as a civil rights watchdog, it is our duty to prevent the criminal justice system from collapsing."

