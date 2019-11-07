Burkina Faso: SEMAFO: Attack on the Road Between Fada and Boungou in Est Region

Photo: Semafo
A map on the Semafo website showing the location of the Boungou mine.
6 November 2019
Semafo (Montreal, Canada)
press release

Montreal — MONTREAL - SEMAFO Inc. regrets to report there was an attack on the road between Fada and the Boungou Mine site in the Est region of Burkina Faso. The incident happened approximately 40 kilometers from the Boungou Mine. The convoy, escorted by military personnel,  comprised five buses transporting  SEMAFO national employees, contractors and suppliers. Information currently has several fatalities and injuries. We will issue a more fulsome statement when complete details are known.

Boungou mine site remains secured and our operations are not affected. We are actively working with all levels of authorities to ensure the on-going safety and security of our employees, contractors and suppliers.

The Company would like to express its sincere sympathy to families of the victims in addition to its firm support of Burkina Faso's security forces.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Mana and Boungou Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

More on This
Dozens Dead in Attack on Mining Convoy in Burkina Faso
Twin Attacks in Burkina Faso Leave Dozens Dead
Is a Weakened Burkina Faso Govt Paving the Way for Terrorism?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Semafo. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Burkina Faso
West Africa
Business
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.