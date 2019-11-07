Rwanda Royal Tour Documentary Screened in London

Visit Rwanda on Tuesday evening hosted a screening of the Rwanda Royal Tour which convened international tour operators who had come to showcase the country's vibrant and diverse offering of luxury and ecotourism experiences.

The Rwanda Royal Tour is a documentary in which President Paul Kagame takes American travel journalist Peter Greenberg to some of the country's touristic places. The documentary was first aired on Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

The travel documentary shows Rwanda's Big Five (lions, leopards, rhinoceros, elephants, and Cape buffalos) in Akagera National Park, the mountain gorillas in Volcanoes National Park, and it highlights the country's transformation.

In London, the documentary was screened as part of Visit Rwanda's 'Business-to-Business' outreach at the World Travel Market.

The World Travel Market takes place each year with the aim of introducing global travel buyers, investors and operators to more than 5,000 of the biggest destinations and brands in the world.

According to the Rwanda Development Brand under which the Visit Rwanda initiative belongs, a group of 20 Rwandan tour operators had the opportunity to present themselves and showcase the tourism experiences and travel packages they offer.

The event also featured a performance from Indatwa Cultural Troupe which gave guests a taste of Rwanda's unique cultural heritage.

RDB's Chief Tourism Officer, Belise Kariza said in a statement that the event was a platform for local tour operators to connect with their international colleagues and foster new business relationships.

"Wherever we are in the world, we are pleased to see travel professionals excited about Rwanda as a popular luxury ecotourism destination," she noted.

The event was co-organised by the Rwanda Development Board and the Rwanda Tourism Chamber, tour operators, hoteliers, international tour operators exchanged knowledge and expertise as well as explored new opportunities.

"Our event with Visit Rwanda in London was the perfect opportunity for Rwanda Tourism Chamber members to network with global travel buyers and media.

Aimable Rutagarama, the Rwanda Tourism Chamber Chairperson, said Rwanda's private sector tour operators and hoteliers are at the forefront of promoting the country and providing tourists with world-class travel experiences.

In that sense, he sees such networking events important toward exploring new business opportunities.

Visit Rwanda and the Rwanda Tourism Chamber have been exhibiting their travel experiences and services to global investors and potential tourists at the World Travel Market, which started in London on Monday and concludes on Wednesday.