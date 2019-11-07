Rwanda: Public Institutions on the Spot for Malpractices

Fourteen public institutions were involved in malpractices in the recruitment process, the National Public Service Commission has revealed. through its 2018/2019 report.

In its 2018/2019 report it found that the abuses mainly entailed changing job requirements and the marks scored by candidates which led to some gaining unfair advantage.

The Commission was presenting its report to both chambers of parliament (Lower House and Upper House) last week.

"Adding or deducting marks to or from candidates is a phenomenon that was identified in written exams," said Agnes Kayijire, Vice President of the Council of Commissioners at National Public Service Commission.

The Commission evaluated 126 reports on public service recruitment exams from 81 public entities and inspected 35.

Through its post-recruitment audit, it was realised that 21 public institutions complied with the recruitment and employee placement legislation, while 14 ignored it, the Commission said.

In that regard, it assessed 177 petitions by dissatisfied candidates and found that 59 of them had valid grounds.

Districts accounted for more petitions as 30 - or 50.8 percent of the 59 petitions - were from districts, followed by government institutions, and higher learning institutions.

The districts where most malpractices occurred include Musanze, Burera, Kayonza, Rwamagana, Ruhango; and Muhanga.

Nyamagabe, Nyamasheke and Nyagatare districts did not provide job recruitment exam reports to the Commission for audit.

In Kirehe District, both written exam and interview for job were given the same day, yet some candidates were not communicated their marks.

For instance, in Burera District, a candidate called Odette Nyirahabamenshi sat an written exam for the post of Chemistry Teacher with a Bachelors' Degree and was given 88 percent score instead of the actual 38 percent that she scored as indicated her examination booklet.

On June 11, 2019, the Commission said, requested that the candidate be removed from the position and sanctions imposed on those who altered her marks.

However, it expressed concern that the resolution was not implemented.

The New Times wanted to get a comment from the district on why the Commission's resolution was not observed, but it had not got a reply by press time.

The Ministry of Local Government and that of Emergency Management are also cited in the report.

In the Ministry of Local Government, a candidate called Aimé Munana scored 26 out of 50 marks in a written exam on the post of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Specialist. But, such a score was changed to 28 out 50, which [combined with interview marks] made him fraudulently win the post.

On June 30, 2019, the Commission requested that he be dismissed andt sanctions imposed but that was also not implemented.

In the Ministry of Local Government, Maurice Musafiri, scored 37 out of 50 but his marks were reduced to 34. Those responsible for the changes were also not sanctioned as recommended.

MP Veneranda Uwamariya called for measures to ensure that the decisions of the Commission are observed, citing where the Commission requested that an employee be dismissed but, that was not done.

In line with seeking a remedy to the problem, Kayijire recommended the use of ICT in selecting candidates, giving them exams and marking them.

"That [comprehensive e-recruitment system] can help prevent all those malpractices such changing scores," she observed.