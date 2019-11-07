Kenya: Akothee Breathing Fire After Being Left Stranded in Minneapolis By Promoters

Singer Akothee has lashed out at her promoters who left her stranded in the US, where she was expected to perform at a number of events to raise money for her foundation.

Akothee revealed the harsh conditions she had to endure after the promoter disappeared, leaving her stranded in Minneapolis.

SCHEDULED PERFORMANCE

Trouble started the night she was scheduled to perform, when there was no car to take her from the hotel to the venue where she was scheduled to perform at midnight.

"You checked me into a budget hotel, I still kept my calm, I was tired so I slept, the following day, you only checked. Me into the hotel at 7.30 PM, I needed rest, so I slept for 2 hours and was awake by 10.00 PM, I was ready for the show by 12.00 but there was no car to take me to the venue, and you had not given the manager the balance," Akothee wrote on Instagram.

"You came to pick me up at 1.30 and we arrived at the venue at 2.00am you driving like crazy on the road because fans were tired and leaving the venue, I was afraid for my life. After the show then boom, I was left in the cold, with no car to drive me back to the hotel, you left me in your car for almost 15 minutes," she continues.

Mum I hope all I will say here is truth and God be my witness. You invited me to Minneapolis based on you wanting to promote and support Akothee foundation, My guts refused several times and I told my management I had other commitments in Nigeria on the 2nd, I was forced to cancel my flight to attend mineapolis show🙏🏾, @rumbanotes had paid for return flights on the 31st from Dallas to Paris, you ordered my manager to cancel the tickets and that you will buy new tickets for the 4th from mineapolis, ,Seattle Paris🙊, 4 days before the show ,you changed the venue and asked my manager tomake a new poster for new venue which he did, wanted prior dinner with me and your friends and I told my management that I dont engage before my perfomance, this was for your own good, you said you had people who wanted to donate for Akothee foundation, and manager told you that we can do that after the show🙏🏾, you came to the airport with your family with just one car 🙈well I love children so it wasn't a problem for me,but we could hardly fit in🙊, you checked me into a budget hotel,I still kept my calm ,I was tired so I slept , the following day , you only checked Me into the hotel at 7.30 PM, I needed rest ,so I slept for 2 hours and was awake by 10.00 PM, I was ready for the show by 12.00 but there was no car to take me to the venue ,and you had not given the manager the balance 🤔 , you came to pick me up at 1.30 and we arrived at the venue at 2.00am 🙊 you driving like crazy on the road because fans were tired and leaving the venue , I was afraid for my life 🙆‍♂️ after the show, I still created time and had a photo session with fans, then boom, I was left in the cold, with no car to drive me back to the hotel , you left me in your car for almost 15 minutes 😭 then a gentleman came with your car keys and drove me back to the hotel with your instructions 🙏🏾 I was happy to see my bed 🙏🏾you then became mad as to why I was taken to the hotel with your car, mom how was I supposed to get back ? You then got your car back. Drove off and dumped my manager in the cold 🙏🏾with no means of transport to come back to the hotel 🙏🏾mum we were your guests , what happened ,

FLIGHT EXPENSES

It took the intervention of other people who paid for her flights and other expenses during her stay. However, Akothee's manager was not as lucky as she.

"My fans needs to know what happened in Minneapolis on the 1st of November 'Mum' would you leave your own 4 children/husband in that Minneapolis cold with no Uber or taxi like you did to my manager, at 4.00 am and the hall was closed and everyone gone home," she says in the post.

Why was I supposed to contact you directly after the show ,🤷‍♂️ if I dint contact you directly before 🙊To beg for flight back home or hotel 🤷‍♂️ Did you forget that I am MADAMBOSS? Kindly let me know , I still dont understand what I did wrong , that's why I am still calm , I am talking as Esther Akoth Kokeyo the founder of @akotheefoundation,. I still dint recieve the donations you said you had from your rich friends as reported by my manager 🙏🏾 I have total of 5000 usd from @rumbanotes fans and Family for for the borehole project @akotheefoundation 🙏🏾@rumbanotes also took charge of my expenses during my stay in America ,including your failed flights , all this happened without me knowing, I just recieved the news as I was leaving seatle, I didn't know you dumped us 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ SARAH , are you the same one who wanted my daughter @rue.baby to mentor your daughter or you just wanted something else 🙆‍♂️, I dont think I can subject my children to such a family 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️Like I am addressing you AS MUM, for being A mother of 4 , before hell break loose, AYEE, my fans needs to know what happened in MINNEAPOLIS ON THE 1ST NOVEMBER 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ "MUM " would you leave your own 4 children / husband in that Minneapolis cold with no uber or taxi like you did to my manager, at 4.00 am and the hall was closed and everyone gone home 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️

"I still dint receive the donations you said you had from your rich friends as reported by my manager I have total of 5000 USD from @rumbanotes fans and Family for the borehole project @akotheefoundation @rumbanotes also took charge of my expenses during my stay in America, including your failed flights, all this happened without me knowing, I just received the news as I was leaving Seattle, I didn't know you dumped us SARAH," Akothee further says.

The mother of five was supposed to perform in Minneapolis on November 1, as part of her organised world music tour.