Nigeria: Again, Despite Sowore Meeting Bail Conditions, SSS Fails to Release Him - Lawyer

Photo: Premium Times
Omoyele Sowore
6 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Evelyn Okakwu

Nigeria's State Security Service (SSS) has again refused to release the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters despite him meeting his bail conditions.

On Wednesday, the SSS said it had closed for the day, and would not review a document presented by Mr Sowore's lawyers showing the bail conditions had been met, one of the lawyers, Emmanuel Ogala, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Sowore who was arrested on August 3 met all his bail conditions on Wednesday and the release warrant was signed by the judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, Mr Ogala said.

The lawyer added that when they arrived at the office of the State Security Service however, the SSS officials told them that the office closed at 3:30 pm.

Mr Sowore, a human rights activist, was arrested and detained on allegations of treasonable felony after he organised a nationwide protest with the hashtag #RevelutionNow.

He was granted bail on October 4 for the second time after an initial bail granted him in September by another judge was not honoured by the SSS.

Mr Sowore said the conditions for the October 4 bail were stringent and approached the court for a variation.

Though the court varied Mr Sowore's second bail on October 21, he could not immediately meet the new conditions. His lead lawyer, Femi Falana, informed the court on Wednesday during Mr Sowore's trial that the activist had met his bail conditions.

According to Mr Ogala, however, Mr Sowore's release could not be effected on Wednesday because of the claim that the secret police had closed for the day.

SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, did not return calls and SMS sent to him on the matter.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

