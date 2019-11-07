Nigeria: Atiku Gets Hollywood Acknowledgement As the 'Peoples' President'

Photo: Atiku Abubakar/Twitter
Atiku Abubakar.
6 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

At the 6th annual Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film Festival, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar was acknowledged as the "Peoples' President" in front of an illustrious academy of movie makers in Hollywood, California, United States of America.

#FreeLeahSharibu activist, Reno Omokri, was honoured with the Humanitarian Cause of the Year Award at the ceremony, and when called to receive his award, he dedicated it to the duo of Atiku Abubakar and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

"In Nigeria, where I am from, we are all Leah Sharibus, because our rights, our freedoms and our economy have been abducted by a brutal backward, Stone Age dictator, named General Buhari, who is using every trick in the book to prevent the person that Nigerians genuinely elected as their President, the People's President, Atiku Abubakar, from claiming his mandate. If everybody will keep quiet, I will not keep quiet. And that is why I dedicate this award to Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the last democrat to govern Nigeria, and to Atiku Abubakar, the People's President. Atiku Abubakar is represented today, by his son, Abba Atiku, and I invite him to say a word or two", Reno said.

On his part, Abba Atiku, spoke and said "I know that the Nigerian people elected my father. However, as true Muslims, we have left the situation in Nigeria to the Almighty Allah. But I salute the courage and bravery of Leah Sharibu. And on behalf of my father, I hereby award Leah Sharibu a scholarship to the American University of Nigeria, Yola, whenever, she is freed".

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.