Kenya: Water Ministry Urges Multiagency Approach to Tackle Pollution in Lake Victoria

6 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The Ministry of Water is calling for a multiagency cooperation to save Lake Victoria from pollution that threatens aquatic and human lives.

The Ministry Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui Wednesday said the national, county governments bordering the lake and civil society must work as a team to reverse pollution in the lake.

Chelugui said lake water is increasingly being polluted through raw effluent discharge from factories within the lake basin coupled with erosion in water catchment areas.

"Harmful activities in the catchment areas ultimately have had an effect on the lake and thus affect the livelihoods of the people throughout the basin," he said.

The CS said fishing is the most affected sector with the current situation in the lake putting lives of millions of people who depend on fishing for their livelihoods at stake.

He said the national government alone is not able to confront the situation and called for concerted efforts from other stakeholders to save the lake.

In a speech read on his behalf by George Macgoye, the Secretary Administration in the State Department for Irrigation during a Clean Water Conference in Kisumu spearheaded by Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), the CS said the path to achieving water supply to the people should not be jolted by pollution in the lake.

"With this theme of Living No One Behind, the path to achieving sustainable water supply, it is also appropriate as it captures, the essence of what the Lake Basin mean to the people from all walks of life who dwell in this region," he said.

He announced that the government is keen to reach its target of 80 per cent water coverage nationally by the year 2020.

Currently, Chelugui said, national water coverage is at 60 per cent and several interventions put in place by the government will push the percentage to reach its target by next year.

"We will have 100 percent water coverage by 2030, as per Vision 2030 at Sustainable Development Goal number 6," he said.

The CS said water as a key enabler for economic development will facilitate President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda focusing on food security, affordable housing, universal healthcare and manufacturing.

KBL Managing Director Jane Karuku in the meantime reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting programs that preserve water towers in the country.

"This will enhance distribution of clean water as part of our efforts to support economic development," said Karuku.

As part of its sustainability commitment, Karuku announced that the firm has invested in an efficient water treatment plant with a capacity of 7 million liters a day.

She further noted that the brewer has reached two million people through the Water for Life programme and aims to double the number by 2022.

"Our aim is also to return 100 percent of wastewater from our operations back to the environment safely," she said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.