Kenya: CS Kariuki Says Universal Health Coverage Well on Course

6 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Maya Aluel

Nairobi — The government has assured that the Universal Health Coverage project, a key pillar of President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big 4 agenda, is on course.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, all measures have been put in place for the full implementation of the program that is being piloted in four counties of Machakos, Isiolo, Nyeri and Kisumu.

"We are on course and the project will be implemented fully," she told Editors at a monthly Press Club in Nairobi where she was invited to shed light on the project's implementation.

"Every part of this country will benefit," she said, "we have already made substantial progress in the pilot counties."

Kariuki said she is proud of achievements made so far, in the past 11 months saying about 50 percent of the population seek medication in public health facilities.

So far, she said, there has been an increase in outpatient and inpatient visits from 20 to 50 per cent.

"This means that poor and vulnerable groups who were previously unable to access health services are now able to," she said, "Health care is now affordable to them."

From all the four pilot counties, she said, more Kenyans have accessed health services.

"Premised on a primary health care approach, the pilot exercise has reaffirmed what global evidence has always alluded to; investments in primary health care are able to meet at least 80 per cent of the burden of diseases in our communities."

In the end, she said, the project is aimed at improving the quality of healthcare in the country while making it affordable to all.

The CS revealed that a number of projects are currently underway to ensure all Kenyans benefit from Universal Health coverage.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.