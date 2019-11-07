Kenya/Zambia: Zambia Jet in for Starlets Showdown

6 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Harambee Starlets opponents in the fourth round of the Olympics qualifiers, the Shepolopolo of Zambia arrived in the country Wednesday morning.

The two sides face-off on Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in the first leg of the qualifiers. The Zambians will host the second leg four days later at the Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The aggregate winner of the two legged tie will advance to the final round of the qualifiers where either Cameroon or Ivory Coast await. The winner of the final round will sail through to the Tokyo 2020 Games while the losers will face Chile in the inter-confederation play-offs.

Zambia's Shepolopolo trounced Botswana 3-0 on aggregate in the third round, while Kenya eliminated giants Ghana 1-0.

Football Kenya Federation have waived the gate charges for Friday's showdown. Harambee Starlets have been training at Nyayo Stadium ahead of the tie.

