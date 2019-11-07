South Africa: The MTBPS - Much Worse Than Expected

analysis

The mini-budget tabled in Parliament last week is a wake-up call. It shows unequivocally that the path South Africa is on is unsustainable: debt is rising, growth is falling, and there is no real plan to get the government's finances under control. 'Hope', as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said, 'is not a strategy.' Until there is one, however, the risks that our public finances pose to the country's future prosperity are enormous.

By far the most shocking piece of data in the mini-budget tabled by the Minister of Finance shows the extent to which previous estimates of the sustainability of SA's fiscal policy actually understated the severity of the crisis. Analysts and financial markets were genuinely surprised by the extent to which the Treasury itself now estimates that our fiscal position has deteriorated.

This is reflected in the figure below, which shows the path of debt to GDP projected in February (the red line) and compares it to what Treasury now expects to happen. The first line (published just eight months ago) projects debt stabilising at about 60% of GDP in 2023; the new calculations show:

that debt will be much higher in 2023, and

that it will continue to...