South Africa: Government Welcomes Mpungose's Sentencing

6 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government welcomes the Pietermaritzburg High Court sentencing of Sibusiso Mpungose, who received four life terms for killing his three biological children and a stepdaughter. Crime against children and women will not be tolerated. This harsh sentence handed to Mpungose will serve as a warning that abusing and killing defenceless children comes with a heavy price.

Government will continue to strengthen its instruments that seek to ensure the safety of its citizens especially the vulnerable. Access to justice for victims of gender-based violence is one of the priorities of government.

Abuse and violence against women and children is a societal issue, which requires a collaborative effort to address this scourge. South Africans are encouraged to be responsible and speak out if they suspect a child is being abused. All members of the public must do more to protect children as they are the future of South Africa. Communities are urged to work with their local police stations to root out perpetrators.

Government further thanks the criminal justice system for the sterling work and quick turnaround in this case.

Issued by: Government Communications

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

