South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Leads SMME Business Showcase in Soweto, 7 Nov

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 07 November 2019, officially close the second South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) at an event to be held at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus.

The President is leading government in hosting the conference from 5 to 7 November 2019, under the theme "Accelerating Growth by Building Partnerships".

The Soweto Campus of the University is the venue for a Business Showcase facilitated by the conference. The showcase centres on entrepreneurship, small business growth and innovation.

The showcase will feature panel discussions on various business questions such as the funding for start-ups and smaller ventures; risks associated with entrepreneurship; the work of the South Africa Jobs Fund and its importance as an investor-supporting job creation.

President Ramaphosa will deliver remarks that will bring the second South Africa Investment Conference - which has generated investment commitments by South African and international investors of at least R363 billion - to a close.

The annual conference is a key milestone in the country's bold ambition to raise R1.2 trillion in new domestic and intentional investment over the next five years.

Members of the media accredited for the conference are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 07 November 2019

Time: 09h00

Venue: The University of Johannesburg, Soweto Campus

For more information on the conference and the programme, please visit www.sainvestmentconference.co.za.

