South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Leads SMME Business Showcase in Soweto, 7 Nov

6 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 07 November 2019, officially close the second South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) at an event to be held at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus.

The President is leading government in hosting the conference from 5 to 7 November 2019, under the theme "Accelerating Growth by Building Partnerships".

The Soweto Campus of the University is the venue for a Business Showcase facilitated by the conference. The showcase centres on entrepreneurship, small business growth and innovation.

The showcase will feature panel discussions on various business questions such as the funding for start-ups and smaller ventures; risks associated with entrepreneurship; the work of the South Africa Jobs Fund and its importance as an investor-supporting job creation.

President Ramaphosa will deliver remarks that will bring the second South Africa Investment Conference - which has generated investment commitments by South African and international investors of at least R363 billion - to a close.

The annual conference is a key milestone in the country's bold ambition to raise R1.2 trillion in new domestic and intentional investment over the next five years.

Members of the media accredited for the conference are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 07 November 2019

Time: 09h00

Venue: The University of Johannesburg, Soweto Campus

For more information on the conference and the programme, please visit www.sainvestmentconference.co.za.

Issued by: The Presidency

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.