South Africa: Jimmy Manyi to Zondo - 'I Was a Pawn in the Process'

Mzwanele 'Jimmy' Manyi is never one to shy away from a fight, and on Wednesday he put up a fierce one at the Zondo commission. Manyi questioned why he should have to testify about State Capture at all since he had no part in it -- and also denied having tried to solicit private business from the Norwegian ambassador while working for government.

"I was a pawn in the process. Why are you calling a pawn? Why don't you call the people who were playing the chess?"

These were the questions fired at Judge Raymond Zondo by former government communications boss Mzwanele 'Jimmy' Manyi at the start of his second appearance before the commission of inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday.

Manyi came out guns blazing, telling the commission he felt as if he had been summoned to face an "ambush" and that he objected to being "crucified".

The former Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) head had been called before the commission again in order to help connect some dots regarding his sudden appointment to GCIS in 2011. Manyi was given the post as a replacement for Themba Maseko, who has told Zondo that he believes he was suddenly...